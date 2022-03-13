Some families set to receive £100 grant for school uniforms and PE kits

Some families in Wales will soon be able to access a one-off £100 grant from the Welsh Government to help pay for school uniforms and PE as the cost-of-living grows in Wales.

A £13m support package to help families pay for back-to-school essentials is being announced on Sunday at the Welsh Labour party conference by Education Minister Jeremy Miles.

The extra help comes as the cost-of-living crisis is deepening, as fuel and energy prices soar in the wake of the Ukrainian conflict.

The new funding will provide families across Wales, who are eligible for help through the PDG Access Grant, with a one-off £100 top-up payment in 2022-23 to help with the costs of sending their children to school.

It is part of the Welsh Government’s Household Support Fund, which it says is directly aimed at helping households meet the rising cost-of-living.

It follows recent announcements by the Welsh Labour Government to extend the PDG Access Grant to learners in all school years who are eligible for free school meals and £21.4m to extend free school meal provision through the Easter, Whitsun and summer holidays.

Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language, who spoke at the Welsh Labour party conference in Llandudno over the weekend, said: "Those families in receipt of the PDG Access Grant will already be using the £200 to help pay for their children’s school uniform.

"This extra payment will help cover other costs, such as PE kits, school shoes and other equipment, helping household budgets go a little bit further.

“I’m pleased we can provide a bit more help to families at this difficult time and remove some of the financial barriers to education.”

The extra funding for PDG Access complements Welsh Labour’s commitments to help families with the cost of the school day.

Children in Wales, funded by the Welsh Labour Government, is working with schools across Wales to make a real difference for their pupils by supporting school leaders and teaching staff with this issue.

The Welsh Conservatives have been approached for comment.

