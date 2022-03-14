Six Welsh fish and chip shops make UK’s best 50 list

Six Welsh fish and chip shops have been named in the top 50 in the UK.

The Fry Awards is an annual award presented by Fry Magazine, a trade publication for the fish and chip shop sector.

The list is compiled by mystery diners that sample thousands of portions of fish and chips from shops across the UK over the course of a year.

Each restaurant that entered the awards was visited by a mystery judge who sampled the food and assessed the businesses’ cleanliness, staff knowledge and professionalism.

Fry magazine's 50 best takeaways | Wales:

Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly

Hikary’s Fish Bar, Neath

Hiks, Brynhyfryd, Swansea

Port Chippy, Amlwch, Ynys Môn

The Golden Fry, Benllech, Ynys Môn

Yan’s Fish Bar, Cardiff

The awards also recognise the top 10 fish and chip restaurants in the UK, however no Welsh entries made the list this year.

Reece Head, who organised the competition, said: “We’re so pleased to announce this year’s winners. The awards recognise and celebrate the hard work, passion and dedication that these operators put into running their businesses.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for the industry, in particular for restaurants that have had to deal with closures, but operators continued to adapt, motivate their workforce and invest in new equipment and systems that have seen them come out the other side stronger and in a better position.

“Our 50 Best Takeaway and 10 Best Restaurant winners really do represent the best in the business and they continue to showcase fish and chips as a high quality, value for money meal.”