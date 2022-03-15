Alun Wyn Jones will win his 150th cap for Wales as he returns to the Welsh team to play Italy in their final Six Nations match.

Wayne Pivac’s men host the Azzurri in Cardiff in the 14:15 kick off on Saturday, March 19, and the head coach has made seven changes to the starting 15 that lost narrowly to France last Friday.

In the pack, Gareth Thomas is joined in the front row by Dewi Lake and Dillon Lewis, while the backrow remains the same with Josh Navidi, Seb Davies and Taulupe Faletau all getting a second consecutive start together.

At scrum half, Gareth Davies replaces Tomos Williams who was taken off the field after a knock to the head against France.

Uilisi Halaholo returns to the centre to partner Owen Watkin, and there are starts for Louis Ress-Zammit and Johnny McNicholl on the wing and full-back respectively.

Dan Biggar is set to make his 100th Welsh appearance as he starts at fly half and retains the captaincy.

Uilisi Halaholo returns to make his first start of the campaign Credit: PA

Wales will be wanting to end their championship on a high with just one win to their name in 2022 so far.

They were destroyed in Dublin by Ireland in round one, before bouncing back with an unexpected win against Scotland in round two.

Narrow defeats to England and France have followed, but performances in both matches have provided room for optimism.

Now, luckless Italy, without a win in the Six Nations since 2015, provide Wales with an opportunity to end the winter on a high before they head to South Africa in the summer for three tests against the World Champions.

Wayne Pivac's men have been unable to match their championship winning form of last season Credit: PA

Wayne Pivac said: “We’ve made a few changes this week. With one game to go there are some players we need to see out there and put them in the match day 23.

“We’ve certainly selected a side which we think can get the job done. Clearly that’s what we’re here for. There’s an opportunity to move up that table, so we think this is an exciting team and one we’re looking forward to seeing out there.

“Italy are a side that’s improving, they’ve had some bad luck here and there and with a new coach transitioning we know it takes a bit of time.

“But we know they’ve got some very good rugby players and as you saw against Scotland they troubled them in that second half and for long periods of the first. So we’re going to have to be on our game and we’re very much looking forward to playing at home again this weekend.

“We had a good result against Scotland, gave the fans something to cheer about and came very close against an in form France. Obviously disappointed we couldn’t get across the line for our fans there and we hope we can do that this weekend and finish on a high.”

Dan Biggar will win his 100th cap Credit: PA

Speaking about the milestones Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones will achieve this weekend, Pivac added: “Dan and Al are huge players for Wales and have been for many years now.

“We’ve said with other players reaching 100 appearances what an achievement that is and for Dan I know he’s been looking forward to this moment for a long time.

"For him to achieve it with Al, who is also getting the milestone of 150 caps – which no other player has ever done – I think it’s fitting for those two to share the day. They’ve played a lot of rugby together and have a healthy respect for each other. They’ve given so much for the game in Wales.”

Wales team to play Italy: Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Seb Davies, Josh Navidi, Taulupe Faletau; Gareth Davies, Dan Biggar (captain), Josh Adams, Uilisi Halaholo, Owen Watkin, Louis Rees-Zammit, Johnny McNicholl.

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Wyn Jones, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Ross Moriarty, Kieran Hardy, Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins.