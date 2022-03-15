Former police officer who 'abused trust' found guilty of gross misconduct

A former police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after "abusing trust" and "diminishing public confidence" while working for South Wales Police.

Former police constable Aaron Phelps failed to disclose that he had a number of criminal associates involved in serious crimes.

A misconduct panel also found him guilty of breaching honesty and integrity standards and orders and instructions, after he gave "repeated" dishonest accounts to interviewing officers.

Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan concluded that Mr Phelps would have been sacked had he not resigned.

He has been barred from rejoining the police for at least five years, when he will be allowed to apply for a review should he wish to.

Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan led the misconduct panel. Credit: South Wales Police

The Chief Constable said Mr Phelps had given "contradictory accounts" to deliberately "conceal" his relationship with a serious criminal.

When interviewed by the force's anti-corruption unit, Pr Phelps said he had been "scared to flag [things] up" and had not revealed some of his associates "out of shame".

Police officers are required to be transparent about any criminal associates they may have to avoid an abuse of such relationships.

Chief Constable Vaughan said Mr Phelps had "diminished public confidence" as a result of his actions.

"The harm caused by the former officer's actions is reputational harm, and effects the police service and public confidence in the service as a whole," he added.

Mr Phelps' Police Federation representative said he had "acted naively, was young in service and of previous good character".

But Chief Constable Vaughan concluded: "I am satisfied that the misconduct is so serious that if former PC Phelps had remained a serving police officer, nothing less than immediate dismissal would be a sufficient outcome to maintain public confidence.

"The vast majority of the 5,500 officers and staff who work for South Wales Police conduct themselves impeccably and work tirelessly to protect the public, those very few who choose the breach the standards expected of them undermine the public's trust in policing there is no room for this type of conduct in South Wales Police."