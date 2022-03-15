Man, 37, arrested in connection with serious assault in Clydach

A man has been arrested after a serious assault in the Clydach area of Swansea left a 68-year-old man hospitalised on Saturday.

South Wales Police said the 37-year-old is currently in police custody and their investigation continues.

The victim sustained serious facial injuries and remains in hospital, but is said to be in a stable condition.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Jones said: "We know this incident caused some concern within the local and wider community.

"I would like to reassure people that we have the suspect in custody and we are not looking for anybody else."

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Saturday 12 March.

It attracted a "significant" police presence in and around the area as officers searched for the suspect, who made off from the scene before police arrived.