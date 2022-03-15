Play video

Video report by ITV Wales' political correspondent Owain Phillips

A primary school in Monmouthshire is refurbishing its on-site bungalow in the hope that it can soon be used to house Ukrainian refugees.

The bungalow, in the grounds of St Mary's Catholic School in Chepstow, was formerly used by the local diocese, and more recently for storage.

Pupils and staff, along with the local community, have been modernising the property and hope that it will soon be able to help those fleeing war.

It could house up to eight people, with any children living there also able to attend the primary school.

Head boy Jake and head girl Maddie showed ITV Wales correspondent Owain Phillips around the property and said: "It's good to know we're actually doing something."

Chair of governors Phil Cotterell added: "The bungalow wasn't being totally utilised, and we said, 'We might as well bring as many people as we can - children and mums - to Chepstow, to give them a haven.

"The response from the community has been outstanding."

Thousands of households in Britain have signed up to host a Ukrainian refugee after a government sponsor scheme was published on Monday, with the scale of the response temporarily crashing the system.