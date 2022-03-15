Tributes have been paid to disability campaigner and wheelchair athlete Simon Green, from Bridgend.

He was given six months to live after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020.

Simon was chair and co-founder of the Bridgend Coalition of Disabled People, raised thousands of pounds and "fought tirelessly for disability rights".

On Facebook, a spokesperson for the coalition said: "We are devastated to hear the sad news that Simon Green, chair and co-founder of Bridgend Disability Coalition has passed away.

"He was a true inspiration. He will be always missed and always remembered."

Simon campaigned tirelessly for disability rights, sharing his story on ITV Cymru Wales several times.

Simon was a founding member of the Wales Diversity Awards, worked with the Disability Hate Crime Network, a trustee with Talking Flight Theatre Group, a member of the ITV Cymru Wales Diversity Group and was involved with many more disability campaigning organisations.

Simon was also former amateur rugby league manager for Bridgend Blue Bulls and the Welsh Dragon Hearts.

The Wales Rugby League said they were "very sad" to hear the news of their team manager.

They tweeted: "Simon was also a former member of the Wales Rugby League media team. Our heartfelt condolences go to all his family and friends. Ein cydymdeimlad dwysaf (Our deepest sympathy). RIP."

He has been described as possibly the biggest supporter of the Bridgend Ravens, even turning up on the First Minister's doorstep for a good luck selfie before one big game.

In 2020, Simon delivered an inspiring TEDx Talk sharing the message that poor health does not mean life is at an end.

TedX curator Andy Caress paid tribute, writing: "Just heard the news that Simon Green, who gave an inspirational TEDx talk back in 2020, has passed away.

"He was a wonderful person who I was honoured to meet and get to know.

"His talk gave a message of hope, and his determination to enjoy his life shone through so strongly."