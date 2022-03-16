Charlotte Kenny, 20, said the experience had left her "shaken up."

A pregnant woman has been left "shaken up" after a brick was thrown off a road bridge in Llanelli, hitting the car in which she and her five-month-old baby were travelling in.

Charlotte Kenny, 20, had been travelling along the 60mph stretch to Trostre roundabout when suddenly she heard a "massive bang".

Her five-month-old son was strapped in the back when the incident happened.

She said: “If [my car] was an inch further back it could have smashed the window where my five-month-old baby was sat."

A brick was thrown off a bridge in Llanelli, hitting Charlotte Kenny's car

Charlotte said she believed "a group of kids" were responsible.

She added: “This could have ended up much worse and I’m just thankful that my baby is safe and was blissfully unaware that anything happened.

“I was so shaken up as I didn’t see it coming. Went over the bridge and it just flew down.

“If it had smashed my windscreen I could have tried to swerve and crashed.”

Police are looking into the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating reports of criminal damage on the A484 in Llanelli.

“Items were allegedly thrown from a footbridge, causing damage to vehicles travelling on the A484. Enquiries are ongoing.”