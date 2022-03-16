Brick thrown off bridge in Llanelli hitting car with pregnant woman and five-month-old baby inside

Charlotte Kenny, 20, said the experience had left her "shaken up."

A pregnant woman has been left "shaken up" after a brick was thrown off a road bridge in Llanelli, hitting the car in which she and her five-month-old baby were travelling in.

Charlotte Kenny, 20, had been travelling along the 60mph stretch to Trostre roundabout when suddenly she heard a "massive bang".

Her five-month-old son was strapped in the back when the incident happened.

She said: “If [my car] was an inch further back it could have smashed the window where my five-month-old baby was sat."

A brick was thrown off a bridge in Llanelli, hitting Charlotte Kenny's car

Charlotte said she believed "a group of kids" were responsible.

She added: “This could have ended up much worse and I’m just thankful that my baby is safe and was blissfully unaware that anything happened.

“I was so shaken up as I didn’t see it coming. Went over the bridge and it just flew down.

“If it had smashed my windscreen I could have tried to swerve and crashed.”

Bricks thrown from motorway smash through Cardiff City LFC's coach window
Boys, 12, steered car to safety on M4 after mum passed out at wheel

Police are looking into the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating reports of criminal damage on the A484 in Llanelli.

“Items were allegedly thrown from a footbridge, causing damage to vehicles travelling on the A484. Enquiries are ongoing.”