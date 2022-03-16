A portrait of the Duchess of Cambridge taken to mark her 40th birthday will go on public display on Anglesey later this year.

Special portraits were taken of the duchess to mark her birthday. They will be displayed for the first time in places close to her heart, including on Anglesey, where she and William lived as newlyweds.

The glamorous shots of the duchess by celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi will feature in four venues around the UK linked to Kate's childhood and her relationship with the Duke of Cambridge.

The locations were selected in consultation with Kate, who was described as having a special affinity with each one.

The duchess has picked places in the UK that are close to her heart for the portraits to go on display. Credit: Paolo Roversi

They include the Middleton family church, St Andrews University where William and Kate first met, and on the island of Anglesey where they lived after they married.

The third portrait in the series - which will be displayed at Anglesey's Oriel Mon museum - shows Kate in a white dress, smiling straight at the camera.

The royal couple lived on Anglesey whilst Prince William was an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot. Credit: PA Images

William and Kate had a home on Anglesey in north Wales before their wedding while William worked as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.

They remained there during the early years of their marriage, eventually moving to London soon after the birth of their first child Prince George in 2013.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Credit: PA Images

Nicholas Cullinan, director of the National Portrait Gallery, of which Kate is patron, said: "As one of her first and earliest patronages, we are delighted to be sharing Paolo Roversi's wonderful portraits, taking each to a place of resonance across the United Kingdom for Her Royal Highness as part of our Coming Home project."

Kate celebrated her 40th birthday on January 9 this year.

The portrait, which will be available to view at the Oriel Mon museum between July 16 and October 2, can be seen free of charge.