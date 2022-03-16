Goalkeeper Danny Ward has been ruled out of Wales' World Cup play-off against Austria after undergoing knee surgery.

Ward played at Euro 2020 last summer and is Wales' first-choice keeper after ousting long-time number one Wayne Hennessey.

It's understood that Danny Ward has had the knee injury for some time and will be out for a number of weeks following the operation.

Ward is looking to be back towards the end of the season.

The Wales Manager will name his side on Wednesday. Credit: PA Images

Hennessey is now set to win his 99th cap against Austria at the Cardiff City Stadium on March 24.

The Burnley veteran could become the third Welshman to the 100 caps landmark should Wales confirm a friendly five days later.

Wales manager Robert Page is due to announce his squad for the Austria play-off semi-final on Wednesday.

Kieffer Moore broke his foot in February. Credit: PA Images

Strikers Kieffer Moore and Tyler Roberts are due to miss out through respective foot and hamstring injuries.

St Pauli defender James Lawrence is also expected to be absent with a thigh problem.

But star men Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are set to be named in Page's squad despite recent injury concerns and limited game-time at Real Madrid and Rangers respectively.