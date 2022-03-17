The Health Minister Eluned Morgan has had her driving licence suspended after exceeding her points limit.

The Labour Senedd Member received the ban after magistrates heard she broke the speed limit in a 30 mile an hour zone in Wrexham last June.

She said: “I have pleaded guilty to a charge of speeding and fully accept the punishment of the court. This is not something I am proud of and I apologise unreservedly.”

Eluned Morgan was appointed health minister in the Welsh Government in May 2021.