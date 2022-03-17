A man who killed his wife by stabbing her more than 15 times with a kitchen knife while she was lying in bed has been jailed for life.

David Maggs, 71, admitted killing his wife Linda at their home in Pontypool on February 6 2021. However he denied the charge of murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Maggs claimed he "blanked out" during the attack but, following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court, he was convicted of Linda's murder.

Speaking on Thursday, Linda's son Andrew Minahan said he hoped the defendant would be "tormented" forever by what he had done.

David and Linda had been together for 28 years and married for 18 but at the time of her murder, they were going through a divorce. The two were said to be living separate lives but under the same roof.

The judge described David Maggs as "profoundly self-centred, self-interested, bitter and an unpleasant man". Credit: Gwent Police

Over the trial, the court heard from witnesses who described how Maggs had become obsessed with the idea of his estranged 74-year-old wife getting more money from the split.

A number of people, including an estate agent who went to value their property and a housing officer, said they heard him make threats to "stab" and "kill" his wife.

Michael Jones QC, prosecuting, said that just after 9am on February 6, Maggs had taken two red kitchen knives upstairs to his wife's bedroom and "made good that threat".

In police interviews, Maggs claimed he had only entered his wife's bedroom to discuss the financial aspects of their divorce but admitted to taking two knives upstairs with him. He said he left one outside the bedroom door in case he needed it while he carried the other inside the room with him.

He explained that he disliked the response he had gotten from Mrs Maggs and so became violent, although maintained throughout the trial that he could not remember the attack itself.

After the attack, Maggs telephoned 999 telling the operator: "I just killed the wife."

Police officers arrived at the scene and during his arrest, body camera footage recorded Maggs saying: "I've just had enough. She tried to steal two houses from me, two houses."

Maggs was taken to the police station in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly, where he told detectives that he had "topped her" because she did not "know how to keep her mouth shut".

A post-mortem examination found Mrs Maggs had been stabbed more than 15 times to the head, neck and torso.

Psychiatrists were brought in to testify including Dr Thomas Wynne who told the court he did not think Maggs was suffering from depression when he killed his wife.

Another psychiatrist, Dr Nuwan Galappathie, told the jury he believed "the degree of his impairment due to depression is significant".

The sentencing took place at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday 17 March.

Sarah Jones QC, defending, said Maggs would "die in prison" whatever the sentence handed out, due to his age and health.

She added: "His last words, as I came up to mitigate for him, were he asked me to tell them, 'how sorry I am. I truly am very sorry, I wish that it had never happened'."

Sentencing Maggs to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years before he is eligible for parole, Judge Michael Fitton QC said he believed the defendant had killed his wife for "mixed motives" including resentment over the divorce.

He called the killing a "tragic, brutal and appallingly cruel event" and said Mrs Maggs would have died "not just in pain, but in terror".

He told Maggs: "I've seen nothing to indicate that you've ever felt the slightest remorse at any time for anything you did to end her life.

"I see you as a profoundly self-centred, self-interested, bitter and unpleasant man. I don't think you care about anybody other than yourself."

'Our hearts are broken, and our lives have been ripped apart'

Linda's son gave an emotional statement outside court after Maggs' sentencing.

Mr Minahan said: "I can't believe that I'm stood here today. I shouldn't be stood here today. Our hearts are broken, and our lives have been ripped apart.

"Because of you, we didn't have a chance to say goodbye and tell her that we loved her for the last time.

"The knock on the door on the 6th of February 2021 will haunt us for the rest of our lives as well as the horrific images of what you did to mum," he added.

"You claim during your interview that you can't remember anything, but I don't believe you for one minute.

"When you do choose to remember your savage attack on mum, we hope that the images will torment you like they torment us constantly."