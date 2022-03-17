'Truly heartbreaking' loss after sudden death of teenage goalkeeper

A 16-year-old Welsh football academy player has died suddenly. Elgan Jones who played as a goalkeeper for Colwyn Bay FC "suddenly passed away" on Tuesday, March 15.

The club have released an online tribute to the teenager, describing the situation as "heartbreaking".

The tribute reads: "It is with great sadness that we announce that Colwyn Bay under-16 academy goalkeeper Elgan Jones suddenly passed away earlier today.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all Elgan's family, friends, teammates and coaches.

"As a club we will do all we can to help and support them all. We please ask that the family's privacy is respected at this truly heartbreaking time."

Following the announcement, members of the North Wales football community paid tribute to the teen, who used to play for Bangor City.

Bill Abbott wrote: "I'm shocked to hear this news, Elgan was a valuable member of Bangor City under 16s until recently and the nicest of lads. Condolences to the family at this sad time. RIP Elgan."

Various football clubs also shared their condolences with Elgan's friends and family, with Wrexham AFC posting on social media saying: "Sincere condolences from all of us here at Wrexham. Rest in peace, young man."

Llandudno Supporters wrote: "There's just no words. Thoughts are with his family and team-mates."

Airbus Academy added: "All from Airbus offer their condolences. Very sad news. Thoughts are with his family."