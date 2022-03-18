A leisure centre and school have been closed after three people got an electric shock in the showers due to a "power surge."

Activities at Ruthin Leisure Centre were immediately suspended after the incident on Thursday (March 17).

The three people who received the electric shock were advised to go to hospital as a "precautionary measure."

The leisure centre remained closed on Friday (March 18), alongside Brynhyfryd School, which is next to it, while investigations were carried out.

The school is expected to reopen on Monday but the leisure centre will remain closed until further notice.

A statement on behalf of Denbighshire County Council and Denbighshire Leisure said: “A power surge was reported in the Ruthin area yesterday evening and affected both the leisure centre and Ysgol Brynhyfryd.

"Denbighshire Leisure immediately closed Ruthin Leisure and activities were suspended.

The council said the school will likely reopen on Monday. Credit: Media Wales

"Three people who were in the shower room at the time of the power fault were advised to go to hospital as a precautionary measure after feeling the effects of shock."A contractor was called to the scene to carry out their investigations into the effects of the electrical fault, and those investigations on site are continuing this morning."Denbighshire Leisure have taken the decision to close Ruthin Leisure until investigations are concluded and contractors are able to access the site. A decision on when to re-open the facility will be announced in due course."A decision was also taken to close Ysgol Brynhyfryd today (Friday) so that the electrical supply could be checked and IT equipment tested, to see whether there were any impacts from the school. Checks are being carried out this morning."Subject to any issues, we’d expect the school to re-open on Monday. Parents and guardians will be kept informed."Meanwhile, the council has informed the Health and Safety Executive of the incident, as per its normal procedures."A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called yesterday, Thursday 17 March, at approximately 5.20pm to reports of an incident at Ruthin Leisure Centre. We sent an Advanced Paramedic Practitioner to the scene, but did not convey any patients to hospital.”