Covid-19 infections are continuing to rise in Wales, with 1 in 25 people now thought to be infected with the virus.

In Wales - as well as England - the virus is circulating at levels last seen at the start of February.

Around one in 25 people in private households in Wales had Covid-19 in the week to March 12, or 125,400 people, the ONS said.

This is up from 97,900 people, or one in 30, the previous week.

Data from the ONS shows the number of Covid cases in Wales rising since February. Credit: ONS

Across the UK as a whole, 3.3 million people were estimated to have coronavirus last week, up from 2.6 million the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is still some way below levels at the start of the year, when 4.3 million people were likely to have had the virus.

The current number of Covid cases in Wales is far below what was seen at the end of last year, during the peak of the Omicron surge. Credit: ONS

In Scotland, infections have now risen for seven weeks in a row and have reached another record high, with 376,300 people likely to have had Covid-19 last week, or one in 14.

The "spike" in Scottish cases prompted the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, to announce that rules on face coverings in shops and on public transport would remain in force in the country until April.

In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said all remaining Covid restrictions could be scrapped on March 28 as part of a longer-term strategy for "safely living with coronavirus."

But Mr Drakeford cautioned that the pandemic "is far from over", saying Wales would need to be responsive to potential future outbreaks or variants.