Wales basks in warmest day of the year with more spring sunshine to come

Wales has basked in the warmest day of the year so far with more spring sunshine yet to come.

The Met Office said the mercury hit 17C in Gogerddan, Cardiganshire.

The warm weather is set to continue on Saturday, which promises to be a "cracking day if you like spring sunshine", according to Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin.

Temperatures are set to soar to 15C to 18C across the UK - levels above average for March.

The highest temperatures will be reached in north-west Scotland, where the mercury could hit 20C in some sheltered areas.

Aberavon Beach in the spring sunshine. Credit: Sofia Lewis

Forecaster Richard Miles told PA it would be "very fine and warm" and "sunny for many people".

The pleasant conditions are thanks to the jet stream tracking well to the north of the UK, letting high pressure dominate from the east, he explained.

The high pressure is centred over Denmark, which is primed to see its highest pressure record ever, the Met Office said.

The spring weather is expected to continue across Wales into Saturday with maximum temperatures of 16 °C, though a strengthening breeze could make it feel cooler in some places.

Sunday is predicted to be largely dry but with more cloud around and feeling cooler.