Police say a 41-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter and neglect following the death of a young child at a house in Cardiff nearly two years ago.

South Wales Police were called to the property in the Cathays area of the city on the evening of 29 June 2020.

In a statement, South Wales Police said the woman has been charged with manslaughter and two offences of neglect.

She is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday (March 18).