Climber, 68, seriously injured after falling 30ft on Snowdonia mountain

An experienced climber has been seriously injured after falling 30ft when a rock came away on a Snowdonia mountain.

The 68-year-old local man had been climbing Dinas Mawr crags, near Betws y Coed, with another climber before the fall.

20 members from the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation attended the incident on Friday evening.

Rescuers said the climbers had been rediscovering routes they had put up in the 1990s, when the 68-year-old pulled on a handhold which came away leading him to fall.

The experienced climber suffered a serious injury to his abdomen area. Credit: Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation

The second climber was able to arrest the fall on the ropes and lower him to the ground but he had sustained significant injuries so they called for assistance.

Due to the seriousness of his injuries, a coastguard rescue helicopter based in south Wales flew to the scene and the climber was winched aboard.

He was airlifted to Ysbyty Gwynedd at Bangor where his condition is unknown.