Play video

Witness Lee Pritchard captured the moment an explosion occurs at the factory fire

Fire crews have been tackling a major blaze since the early hours of the morning at a recycling factory in Rhymney.

Eighteen fire engines attended the scene on the Heads of Valley Industrial Estate shortly after 1.30 on Saturday morning, including three aerial platforms and two water bowsers.

Play video

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is producing large quantities of smoke and have asked residents living in Pontlottyn, Rhymney, Dowlais and surrounding areas to keep windows and doors closed.

Smoke could be seen until the early hours of Saturday morning. Credit: Lee Pritchard

Firefighters said they are working with other organisations including National Resources Wales to develop "a robust plan to mitigate any impacts of the fire".