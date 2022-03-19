It's a momentous day for two of the finest players in Welsh rugby history, as Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar prepare to reach huge milestones in Wales' Six Nations finale against Italy.

Fly-half Biggar becomes only the seventh Welshman to win 100 caps, while Jones enters new territory for the world game as his 150th Wales cap beckons.

He'll make history as the first player for any country to reach that figure.

It is fitting that their achievements will be made at the Principality Stadium, where an expected crowd of more than 60,000 can pay suitable homage.

But it comes at the end of a frustrating campaign for last season's champions, who have lost three games, albeit the last two defeats - against England and Scotland - were by a total of eight points.

Wayne Pivac led Wales through their free-scoring best during last season's Six Nations, finishing the tournament top of that list. Credit: PA Images

Wales could secure a top-three finish if they beat Italy with a bonus point on Saturday.

Should results involving England and Scotland then also go their way, then Wales would complete the podium places behind France and Ireland, who are battling it out for the title.

Given the loss of several key players to injuries - including George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric - it would be a reasonable outcome for head coach Wayne Pivac.

Paying tribute to Biggar and Jones, wing Josh Adams said: "They're both hitting incredible milestones this weekend - thoroughly deserved the pair of them.

"They're both terrific players, leaders for us as a team, and it's extra nice that they get to have these milestones at home as well in front of their family and friends."

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies added: "They are probably the two most professional players I have ever met on and off the field.

"The amount of work that they do on the pitch after training - 'Biggs' is always doing his kicking and is down there a while after the majority of boys have left, and Alun Wyn is always doing something.

"They thoroughly deserve the achievements they are going to get on the weekend, and I think they have both got plenty more in the tank."