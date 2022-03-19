Two teenage girls have been arrested after a car smashed into the shopfront of a Swansea opticians.

A 15-year-old was arrested for aggravated vehicle taking while allegedly under the influence of alcohol. A 16-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking.

The owner of Gorseinon Eye Centre said it was lucky no one was hurt during the late night incident, which happened at around 10.30pm on Friday.

The car had smashed through metal railings and deep into the shop.

Mr Griffiths said the car had been towed away by Saturday morning, and work was being carried out to board up the smashed shopfront.

South Wales Police said they were called at 10.52pm on Friday night, following reports of a car having reversed into the shop on High Street, Gorseinon.

A spokeswoman for the force added: "Two teenage girls, aged 15 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking.

"The 15-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above the limit. Both girls are currently in police custody."