Wales suffer shock 21-22 defeat to Italy in tense final game of Six Nations

Wales have suffered a last-minute shock 21-22 defeat against Italy in their final game of the Six Nations.

This is the first time Italy have beaten Wales in a Six Nations game in Cardiff, and their first Six Nations win in seven years.

Wales' final place in the tournament will be determined by results involving England and Scotland, who are set to play title contenders France and Ireland respectively.

It was a strong start for the Italians, who powered through the Wales defence early in the first half.

Owen Watkin opened Wales' scoring with his second Test try. Credit: PA Images

Paolo Garbisi opened the scoring for Italy with a long range penalty, with Edoardo Padovani soon doubling their lead to six points with a long-range penalty from 48 metres.

The home fans had nothing to cheer about until Owen Watkin danced his way around the Italian defence to open Wales' scoring.

But Wales trailed at half-time after Italy slot home four penalties in what was arguably their best performance of this Six Nations. Their half-time lead was only their second in 11 years in the Six Nations.

Josh Adams was Wales' shining light on a dark day. Credit: PA Images

In the second half, Josh Adams put in a superb performance to put Wales back in the lead, earning player of the match just minutes before the final whistle.

But Edoardo Padovani scored for Italy in the final moments to win the game for Italy.

In a touching moment, Adams handed over his medal to Italian full-back Ange Capuozzo.

Wayne Pivac bemoaned his side's indiscipline after the defeat.

He told BBC Sport: "We conceded 12 points through ill-discipline in that first half and we left a couple of tries out there. We weren't accurate in that first half, to get back in the lead and then throw it away is very disappointing.

"We didn't get an 80-minute performance and we'll review that clearly. We'll go away, make sure we learn from that and about the players.

"We knew coming in it was going to be a tough competition. That's how it's turned out. We've improved throughout the competition, but today we let ourselves down."

Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones reach rugby milestones

Alun Wyn Jones made rugby history, becoming the first ever player to earn 150 caps for his country.

He marked the occasion by entering the pitch with his two daughters.

Meanwhile Dan Biggar became only the seventh Welshman to win 100 caps, leading his country out onto the pitch.

Dewi Lake scored his first try for Wales in his first start for the country.