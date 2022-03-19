Wales is set to bask in sunshine and warm temperatures this weekend, the Met Office has said.

Temperatures are set to soar to between 15 and 18°C across the UK - levels above average for this time of year.

Wales had its warmest day of the year so far on Friday, with temperatures as high as 17°C in Gogerddan, near Aberystwyth, according to meteorologists.

The Met Office has predicted that Wales' maximum temperature this weekend will be 16°C on Saturday.

So where will get the warmest temperatures?

The Met Office has forecast a sunny but windy Saturday with some warmth on offer, while it will be cooler and cloudier on Sunday.

It said Holyhead, on Anglesey, will receive some of the warmest temperatures on Saturday: