A4085 closed as emergency services battle fire at three houses in Gwynedd

Crews from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance of a fire involving three properties in the village of Waunfawr in Gwynedd.

Five fire engines and an aerial platform were sent to Waunfawr, near Caernarfon, after being called at about 10:30am this morning (Sunday March 20).The A4085, which is the main road through Waenfawr, is currently closed whilst crews are dealing with the incident.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have not yet reported any injuries.