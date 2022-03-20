South Wales Police have put a dispersal order in place in a Rhondda village amid concerns of a ‘large planned disturbance’ by a group of youths.

Officers can remove anyone from the large area of Ystrad.

The Section 35 notice extends for approximately one mile, between Ystrad railway station and Tonypandy Asda superstore.

It means that anyone displaying anti social behaviour will be asked to leave the area immediately by police officers.

The area includes both Ystrad and Llwynpia railway stations and the Coleg y Cymoedd campus.

The notice will remain in place between 10am on Sunday morning and 10am on Monday, March 21.

Officers and PCSOs will be carrying out extra patrols.