Man taken to hospital after falling on train tracks in Cardiff Central Station

A man who fell onto the train tracks in Cardiff Central Station has been taken to hospital.

The man fell between the tracks and a Great Western Railway train going from Port Talbot to Paddington.

The Welsh Ambulance Service attended the station on the evening of Saturday 19 March.

A helimed helicopter and a mobile response team of paramedics were sent to the scene.

The man was taken by ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Transport for Wales said certain services were delayed from Cardiff Central station on Saturday.

A spokesman said: "All services have resumed and the matter has been passed onto Great Western Railway Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service."