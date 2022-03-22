Play video

Catch up with Wales at Six with Andrea Byrne

On Tuesday's Wales at Six: As Wales sees the hottest day of the year, we're at the scene of where a large grass fire broke out late on Monday evening. The blaze broke out near Caerphilly and came within metres of people's homes.

Also on the programme, a court hears how five-year-old Logan Mwangi - whose body was discovered in the River Ogmore last year - suffered "really significant pain" from injuries he sustained. Our reporter is at court.

And we're with the dance club who've had their teams crowned world champions nine times.

All that, plus your latest weather forecast.