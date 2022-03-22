Play video

A ten-year-old cat who was so overweight she couldn’t get through a cat flap has managed to shed the pounds and is now looking for a new owner.

After Motsy's owner passed away last October, she was taken to the RSPCA’s Newport Animal Centre to be cared for.

She weighed 10.1kg (1.5 stones) when she first arrived, which is more than twice the weight of an average adult cat and roughly the same weight as a small dog.

Due to her weight and size, it meant she was unable to get in and out of the cat flap in her pod at the animal centre.

Staff decided that being in a foster home would help her to lose weight and get more exercise.

Motsy weighed about the same as a one and a half year old toddler. Credit: RSPCA

Fosterer, Danni Wilson who has been looking after Motsy in Newport since November said the large cat was 'very nervous' at first.

"She has a particular fear of hands, so I started off by initially stroking her with my head", she said.

“In the following weeks and months her personality really started to shine through and now she follows me around and likes to play and have a fuss, although everything is very much on her own terms."

Danni thinks Motsy became overweight as a result of helping herself to her previous owner’s food and never going outside to get exercise

She said: "She’s slowly started to show an interest in my garden and likes to sit by the back door and enjoy the sun.

“The weight has gradually begun to come off. She’s already lost an amazing two kilograms (4.4 pounds) and she can now just about reach the base of her tail.

"But she’s still very heavy and will need to continue to shed some pounds to get down to a healthier size.”

Staff at Newport Animal Centre think Motsy is the heaviest cat they have ever rehomed.

Kath Logan from RSPCA said: "She’s a beautiful girl who has come such a long way and we are all so proud of her.

“She’s now feeling much more comfortable in her own skin, but she still struggles to groom herself properly, so she will appreciate an owner that is able to give her a helping hand with this for the foreseeable future."

Motsy weighed the same a small West Highland Terrier dog when she first came to the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

Staff feel Motsy would be best suited in an adult home with no other pets, a secure garden or a patio for her to spend time outside.

Being overweight can lead to serious health issues for pets, including joint problems, high blood pressure, diabetes and problems with the liver, skin and heat tolerance.

RSPCA tips for keeping your pet at a healthy weight:

If you think your pet might be overweight, always consult your vet in the first instance.

As a guide - you should be able to see and feel the outline of your pet’s ribs without excess fat covering.

You should be able to see and feel your pet's waist and it should be clearly visible when viewed from above.

Get your pet weighed at the vets regularly if you are concerned.

If you want to give your pet treats, for example if you are training them, you should incorporate this into their daily food allowance and reduce accordingly.

You could use playful interaction with your pet or a special toy as a reward instead.