Could face-coverings remain compulsory in Wales longer than expected?

Welsh Government ministers have hinted that some Covid restrictions, such as compulsory mask-wearing in some public places, could remain in place beyond next week.

Mark Drakeford’s cabinet will meet on Thursday (March 24) to decide whether or not to bring to an end all the Covid restrictions that are still in force here in Wales.

If ministers agree to stick to their timetable, it will mean that from Monday March 28, there will be no legal requirement to wear face coverings in shops and on public transport nor to self-isolate if you test positive.

However there have been suggestions from the Welsh Government that “very concerning circumstances” may force a rethink.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said that that decision on dropping masks would be a “finely balanced judgement.” Credit: PA

Speaking in the Senedd, the First Minister said that “after a prolonged period of the number of people falling ill with coronavirus in Wales falling week by week in the last 10 days, we've seen numbers rising again and not simply rising but rising rapidly and at an accelerating rate.

“Now, Wales continues to have the lowest incidence of coronavirus of any of the four UK nations, but the numbers that we are seeing are driving more people into hospital and we've seen the very preliminary signs of more people needing intensive care as well.

"So these are very concerning circumstances that we are having to face over this week as we come to the end of the three week review."

Mark Drakeford told Senedd Members that the cabinet would make its decision as late as possible on Thursday in order to make its decision.”

Earlier the Health Minister Eluned Morgan said that that decision would be a “finely balanced judgement.”

She told a press conference: "We have rates that are lower than the rest of the UK but things are going in the wrong direction."

The minister added that "it's possible we will pick and choose which restrictions to keep" before suggesting that one example could be continuing to ask people to wear face coverings.

The Welsh Government’s decision is expected to be made on Thursday and the details announced by the First Minister on Friday.