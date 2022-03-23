An angry Morrisons petrol station customer headbutted and crashed his car into a man for not wearing face mask

Darren Smith, 47, drove his Volkswagen Polo at speed into Stephen Callaghan at the Morrisons filling station in Caerphilly. Cardiff Crown Court heard the confrontation started on the afternoon of October 25 last year, after Mr Callaghan had arrived at Morrisons following a shopping trip. His two grandchildren were in the car with him. Mr Callaghan entered the petrol station and found himself behind Smith. Judge Daniel Williams said Mr Callaghan was wearing a Covid-19 mask exemption card, and the defendant "took exception" to him not wearing a mask."Mr Smith headbutted Mr Callaghan and something of an altercation ensued," said prosecutor Nick Gedge. "Independent bystanders describe Mr Smith leaving the shop and saying 'we'll take this outside' or 'I'll see you outside'. One of them recalls Mr Smith saying to Mr Callaghan: 'Stop winding me up.'"Mr Smith went to his car and was heard by one of the witnesses to rev his engine loudly. In effect he drove off and hit Mr Callaghan before driving away, with Mr Callaghan going to the floor."

The defendant fled but police arrested him that evening. He said he had been "taunted" in the queue by Mr Callaghan, and claimed there had been "some background between Mr Callaghan and Mr Smith's daughter", the prosecutor added.

Smith also claimed Mr Callaghan had tried to swing for him, which was "clearly not borne out by the CCTV", said Mr Gedge.Mr Callaghan told police the crash had left him with pain in his hip but he did not go to hospital. He said he was no longer able to attend fuel stations because the episode had made him wary.Smith, of Ceiriog Drive, admitted dangerous driving and assault. His record includes previous offences of assault causing actual bodily harm, burglary, and drug and public order offences.The defendant's barrister Martha Smith-Higgins said her client "fully understands" the impact his actions have had on Mr Callaghan, adding: "Fortunately it's a case where the victim suffered no more than minimal injury but of course it could have been a different situation. Mr Smith is supported in court by a number of family and friends who understand his position but wish to support him in managing his anger moving forwards."Ms Smith-Higgins called for a suspended sentence, pointing to the help Smith gives his 77-year-old mum. She said he is waiting for a knee operation and added that his landlord would be "extremely disappointed to lose as good a tenant as this defendant has been". Most of his offending took place between 1997 and 2001, and he has since broken the pattern, she said.But the judge rejected the plea for a suspended sentence and imposed nine months in jail as well as a two-year driving ban. He said: "This was an outrageous, mindless episode of violence aggravated by your previous convictions and by the fact you used your car as a weapon."