A cow that escaped from an abattoir in Carmarthenshire has been killed by police.

Dyfed Powys Police received a report that a cow had escaped from Cig Calon Cymru, an abattoir and meat processing facility in Cross Hands, at around 7.20am on Wednesday.

Officers said the cow was "extremely agitated and behaving aggressively towards people", and deemed it to be a danger to the public.

The force said it considered a number of options to safely contain the animal but "none were found to be feasible".

A spokesperson added: "After seeking advice from experts, which included a vet at scene, the only safe option left was to humanely destroy the animal."

The road leading to the abattoir and Cross Hands Industrial Estate was closed to protect the public, but has since been reopened.