A missing lottery winner from Wales has come forward weeks later to claim a £1 million prize.The National Lottery issued a public appeal this week to try and find the winner of the March 8th £1m Millionaire draw saying the money had not been claimed.

The ticket, code HJXG 53256, was bought in the Gwent area of south Wales.

Andy Carter of The National Lottery announced on Wednesday (March 23) that the hunt for Wales' mystery millionaire was over and that the lucky ticket holder had put in a claim for the jackpot.He said: "What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize."We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process."Lottery operator, Camelot said that as with all big wins, it will check to see if the ticket is valid before paying out the prize.It will then be up to the winner to decide whether to go public with the news.Winners have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their money.If no-one comes forward then the prize money goes to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.