A man has been arrested after a huge fire at a factory in Rhymney.

Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at the Heads of the Valleys estate shortly after 1.30 on Saturday morning.

Locals were told to keep doors and windows shut due to large amounts of smoke in the air, and firefighters battled the blaze for several hours.

A 23-year-old man from Nelson has been arrested on suspicion of arson and burglary and is in police custody.

Gwent Police has issued an appeal for witnesses.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV and dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 2200090448.