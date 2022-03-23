The First Minister has announced the location of Wales' third commemorative woodland on the two year anniversary of the first UK-wide coronavirus lockdown.

The woodland will be created in Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly, to remember those who lost their lives during the pandemic.

It joins existing sites on the Erddig Estate in Wrexham and at Brownhill in the Tywi Valley, Carmarthenshire.

9,782 people have died with Covid mentioned on their death certificate in Wales since January 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics.

More than 164,000 people have died with Covid in the UK. Credit: PA Images

The woodlands are intended to act as a symbol of Wales' resilience during the pandemic, and one of regeneration and renewal as the new woodlands grow.

It is hoped they will be places of quiet reflection for families and friends to remember loved ones who have died, as well as the wider public.

Similar sites have been created across the UK in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Mark Drakeford said: "We have lived our lives in the shadow of the pandemic over the last two years.

"It has touched our lives and everyone has made sacrifices. Too many have lost family members, loved ones or friends.

"These woodlands will be a permanent and living memorial to all those who have died. They will also be a symbol of the strength the people of Wales have shown over the past two years."

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced plans for the woodlands in March 2021. Credit: Welsh Government

A short film is also being broadcast online of a poem, originally written by the National Poet of Wales, Ifor ap Glyn, for the National Commemorative Event held last year, to mark the anniversary.

Dod At Ein Coed, or 'Tree Sensibility' in English, was written in response to the planting of woodlands in memory of those lost during the pandemic.

The First Minister, Ifor ap Glyn, NHS staff, key workers, volunteers and families who lost loved ones are featured reciting the poem.