Wales has formally submitted a joint bid with the other UK nations and Ireland to host UEFA Euro 2028.

The five football associations confirmed on Wednesday morning their 'expression of interest' had been filed, which is supported by the Welsh, UK, Scottish and Irish Governments.

It comes on deadline day for nations to confirm their interest to UEFA.

No other associations have publicly started their intention to bid, appearing to give the UK and Ireland bid a clear run at it.

2018 World Cup hosts Russia had been reported to be interested prior to their invasion of Ukraine, while perennial bidders Turkey were also mentioned.

If successful, the UK and Ireland would host a 32-team finals, should UEFA opt to increase the number of teams from the current 24.

The five associations said it "would be one of the greatest sporting events ever held in the UK and Ireland".

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff would likely host some of the games. Credit: PA Images

A joint statement said: "This unprecedented partnership of five associations offers something special to European football, including the potential for an expanded tournament, and we are passionate about maximising the sustainability and legacy benefits for communities across the UK and Ireland.

"Over the coming months, we will develop our proposals further, subject to the publication by UEFA of the full technical specification. This includes engaging in discussions with possible host cities and stadia to define the optimum tournament model and conducting a full costs and benefits analysis.

"The UK and Ireland will offer an unrivalled tournament from a technical perspective - with modern, well-connected stadia and excellent infrastructure - that makes our partnership ideal to host Euro 2028."

UEFA is due to confirm bidders on 5 April, according to the bidding process information it released last October.

There's a chance Wales could automatically qualify if the UK and Ireland bid is successful. Credit: PA Images

Where would matches be played and could Wales automatically qualify?

Matches would likely be played at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wembley in London, Hampden Park in Glasgow and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Northern Ireland is also keen to host games, with a redeveloped Casement Park one potential option, but nothing was ruled in or out by Irish Football Association chief executive Patrick Nelson last month.

UEFA requires hosts to have a minimum of 10 stadia, one holding at least 60,000 one or preferably two of 50,000, at least four with a minimum of 40,000 capacity and at least three holding a minimum of 30,000 people.

It is still to be decided who will qualify, with UEFA previously announcing that automatic qualification cannot be guaranteed for any more than two hosts.

Last week, Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney said the bidding countries had agreed on a "concept" for determining qualification, but that UEFA would have the final say.

He added: "I think we'll get a sense very quickly after [the March 23 deadline] if we're the only bidder or if someone else has chosen to bid.

"We've enjoyed a really good relationship with the other four national associations during the skeleton bid - if you want to call it that. We feel it's a brilliant bid and a brilliant Euros that would come to Wales.

"We feel we have put forward a very good bid and we're very excited about bringing the Euros to Cardiff."