The family of a doctor from Swansea who has been missing for over a week have travelled to New Zealand to help with the search.

Anaesthetist David Holland, 31, was last seen on the evening of Friday, March 11 in Tauranga on North Island.

Friends believe he had been planning to go for a swim at a nearby beach and concerns were raised when he did not show up for work.

Hundreds of community volunteers took part in a search of the sand dunes of the Pāpāmoa Beach area but with no trace found.

Bay of Plenty police led the search with search and rescue volunteers, along with members of the public who joined Holland’s friends in support.

He was last seen that evening on CCTV cameras close to the beach area, wearing beige pants, a dark top and cap.

A spokesperson for New Zealand Police said: "Sergeant Craig Madden of the Tauranga Search and Rescue would like to acknowledge the efforts of a number of volunteer organisations including the Tauranga and Rotorua Land Search and Rescue, the Mount Maunganui, Omanu and the Papamoa Surf Lifesaving clubs, Tauranga Coastguard and the Coastguard Air Patrol, and community volunteers for their many hours of searching."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by David's friend, Dean Ella to help support the family “to navigate this inconceivable situation.” So far, over £15,000 has been raised.

He said: "David is a wonderful person. His friends, family and colleagues love him for being kind-hearted, endlessly thoughtful and funny.

"He is active and outdoorsy and is a keen cyclist, swimmer, hiker, ultimate frisbee player and an excellent swing dancer.

"It is due to this warm, open, adventurous personality that David has friends from all over the world and all walks of life that are looking for ways to help."

Dr Holland is a junior anaesthetist and has been completing his anaesthetist training at Tauranga Hospital.

The search continues.