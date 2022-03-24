Fire crews have been trying to douse a large fire in a working men's club in Tylorstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf, for several hours.

Flames could be seen inside the old building, formerly Tylorstown Working Mens Club & Institute, on East Road while a plume of smoke billowed into the sky.

The blaze started at around 5pm on Thursday 24 March but firefighters were still working when darkness fell, trying to extinguish the flames.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire & Rescue Service confirmed six fire engines were in attendance.

The fire has also caused disruption on public transport with some bus services unable to run due to the road being blocked.