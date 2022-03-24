A huge mountain fire has spread across hills on the outskirts of Caernarfon, with "considerable smoke" seen from as far as Anglesey.

Crews from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they were at the scene in Mynydd Tal y Mignedd, on the Nantlle ridges, at around 3pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters are urging residents in Y Fron, Rhosgadfan and Rhostryfan to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

Firefighters have issued a reminder of the law around burning on upland.

The service said: "We're monitoring the fire but there remains considerable smoke in these areas so advise to keeping windows and doors closed.

"Burning of heather, grass, bracken and gorse is permitted up until the 15 March (or up to 31 March in upland areas) but you must have a Burn Plan in place to ensure they are burning safely.

"It is against the law to burn outside of the burning season and can result in penalties of up to £1,000.

"Deliberately setting fire to our countryside is not only a crime, for which you can be prosecuted, but it also places unnecessary pressure on front line services and puts our communities in harm's way."

Anyone who comes across "suspicious activity" in the countryside is urged to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or ring 101.