A second man has been arrested in connection with a fire at a factory in Rhymney.

Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at the Heads of the Valleys estate shortly after 1:30am on Saturday, March 19.

Locals were told to keep doors and windows shut due to large amounts of smoke in the air, and firefighters battled the blaze for several hours.

A 24-year-old man from Rhymney has been released on conditional bail, after being arrested on suspicion of arson and burglary.

A 23-year-old man from Nelson who was arrested on suspicion of arson and burglary has also been released on conditional bail.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for witnesses after a fire at the Heads of the Valleys industrial estate in Rhymney at around 1.40am on Saturday 19 March.

"Anyone with information, including CCTV and dashcam footage, can call 101 or DM us, quoting log 2200090448. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."