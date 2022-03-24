Chocolatiers in Conwy have created a hand-painted giant Easter egg to raise money for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Baravelli’s of Conwy have created a 10kg chocolate egg with a design inspired by the Ukrainian flag with fields of wheat and sunflowers in the foreground.

The background is a bright blue, representing the sky, mountains and streams of the country.

The chocolatiers are donating the egg with all proceeds going to the Red Cross 'Ukraine Crisis Appeal'. So far, the GoFundMe page has raised nearly £2,000.

Owner, Mark Baravelli said: "We’ve been completely astounded by how generous everyone has been.

"Even when times are becoming financially difficult people are still willing to donate to fellow humans in crisis.

"We were very affected by what was going on in Ukraine and wanted to do something to help. We're quite well known for our easter eggs so we thought why not make a giant one."

The giant easter egg which took three days to make, is 60cm tall and would usually sell for £1,000.

It was hand-painted by Master Chocolatier, Emma Baravelli who is a textile designer by trade.

They're both "blown away" by the support and hope to raise as much money as possible for the cause.

The draw will take place on the 19th of April 2022.