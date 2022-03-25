Wearing a face mask in shops and self-isolating with Covid will no long be legal requirements from Monday, the First Minister has confirmed.

From 28 March, face coverings will also no longer be required by law on public transport, though they will continue to be recommended in public health advice.

The requirement to self-isolate will also move into guidance. A £500 self-isolation payment to support people will continue to be available until June.

But the Welsh Government said other laws will remain in place as coronavirus cases have risen sharply in recent weeks.

Face coverings will remain a legal requirement in health and social care settings and businesses will still have to carry out coronavirus risk assessments.

First Minister Mark Drakeford is expected to confirm the easing of restrictions in a press conference on Friday. Credit: PA Images

Mark Drakeford MS said: "We have seen an unwelcome rise in coronavirus cases across Wales, mirroring the position in most of the UK.

"We have carefully considered the very latest scientific and medical evidence and we need to keep some legal protections in place for a little while longer, to help keep Wales safe.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have taken a gradual and cautious approach as we have relaxed protections.

"We are firmly on the path towards leaving the emergency response to the pandemic behind us and learning to live with coronavirus safely."

The next three-weekly review of coronavirus regulations will be carried out by 14 April, when the remaining legal measures will be reviewed.

There are calls for more clarity on the provision of free lateral flow tests after self-isolation laws are removed. Credit: PA Images

England ditched its laws around face coverings in January, and the UK Government confirmed that all remaining Covid rules would be lifted in February, including self-isolation.

Plaid Cymru said there remains much staff absence in key services and "many will be concerned at the timing" of easing the rules.

Spokesperson for health and care, Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: "With staff shortages across health, care and education settings, there will be genuine concerns over the impact of lifting the remaining protections, at a time when cases are rising.

"Government must set out exactly how it plans to ease the pressure - particularly on our health and care services - should rising cases impact the service levels any further."

He added that the Welsh Government needs to provide further clarity on the free supply of lateral flow tests.

People in England have been scrambling for free tests as packs are scaled back, before most are scrapped altogether on 1 April.

Read more: