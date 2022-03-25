Firefighters have been tackling a fire in the centre of Cardiff this Friday lunchtime.

The fire service said it received a call at around 12:30pm on 25 March with reports of a fire at a four-storey mixed-use building in St Mary Street, Cardiff.

Multiple crews from stations across South Wales were sent to the area and were faced with a fire spreading from the ground floor to the roof area.

Emergency services set up a cordon and helped an evacuation of the building.

People had been asked to avoid the area around Caroline Street and lower St Mary Street, where plumes of smoke could be seen.

Evac Cardiff said: "Please avoid the area of St Mary Street, Cardiff due to an ongoing fire at a property on the street. Please use alternative routes where possible."

Dark smoke can be seen above the buildings on St Mary's Street

Firefighters used specialist equipment including an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.