Events have launched across Wales in 22 communities today, in support of the 'Earth Hour' movement.

Preservation group WWF's (Worldwide Fund for Nature) 'Earth Hour' is a global movement, which brings hundreds of millions of people together across the globe to unite and take action to protect the future of the planet.

This year, Earth Hour will take place today (Saturday 26 March) between 8:30pm-9:30pm with homes, businesses, and landmarks all over Wales due to take part.

Jordan Payne from the WWF said she hopes Earth Hour can be a catalyst for positive environmental change.

She said, "It's such an easy thing to take part in with millions across the globe to show that we can all stand together.

"We hope to achieve just conversations mainly. We want people to connect, connect with others, with family and friends, whether it's over a candle lit dinner, whether it's across Wales where we've got a lot of projects going on where communities are connecting.

"We just hope that it will spark conversations between those people and everyone else around about nature and how they can help realise what they can do. We want to educate people on what they an do, make it obvious that there's these easy little things that they can do to help."

Last year, thousands of people from all over Wales came together to showcase creative ways to highlight the need to build a better future for people, nature and the climate .

This year WWF Cymru are once again asking people to be part of a movement for our world, and communities throughout Wales have taken up the challenge to highlight Earth Hour through various projects.

WWF Cymru believes Earth Hour shows what we can achieve when we all come together. Credit: WWF Cymru

Anne Meikle, Director of WWF Cymru said: "It is inspiring to see people across Wales coming together through creative and innovative events to support Earth Hour.

"It is these actions from individuals, businesses and communities, however small, which will together help shape a brighter future for Wales, for people and the planet.

"It's clear from the amount of support Earth Hour has received from people all over Wales that we are a nation who cares about the future of this planet.

"These communities are united in the belief that we need to restore nature here in Wales and overseas and do all we can to tackle climate change. We hope many more people will get involved in the events and mark Earth Hour on Saturday by connecting with nature, their community and with people around the world:"

Resource Denbighshire C.I.C are hosting a Dark Skies event to connect the community with their environment and help them both consider the impacts of light pollution and appreciate the night sky.

Ophelia Dos Santos, a Cardiff based sustainable textile artist, is running a workshop aimed at inspiring people to upcycle clothing.

Head4Arts plan to create digital story trails in four parks across the south-east Wales valleys area to inspire families from across the region to celebrate our planet and to consider their role in protecting it for the future.

Quiet Earth invites the local community of St Dogmael’s, Pembrokeshire, to a beach clean and to join a local sand artist to design an image.

The HogBuzz project aims to increase awareness amongst the Cardiff University community towards the Hedgehog Friendly Campus campaign.