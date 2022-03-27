Following Wrexham's dramatic last-gasp win against Dover Athletic yesterday, Hollywood Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds joked that watching the match took nine years off his life.

The club moved up to second in the National League after scoring a 98th-minute winner to win 6-5 at The Racecourse Ground.

Taking to Twitter shortly after full-time, Reynolds jokingly apologised to his family and wrote "I just lost 9 years off my life. And I'm okay with that. Apologies to my family. Also, bury me in Wales."

The result puts the Welsh outfit top of the play-off places, second in the National League.

Early goals from star striker, Paul Mullin and James Jones, put Wrexham on course to take all three points against Dover.

But two away goals inside six minutes made it 2-2 before the 30-minute mark, as George Wilkinson and Alfie Pavey drew them level.

Michael Gyasi then scored a 12-minute hat-trick in the second half to hand his side in a lead, but thanks to Palmer's double, Phil Parkinson 's men had the chance to take it back.

With Davies scoring in the 91st minute, seemingly rescuing a point, Jarvis then managed an incredible 98th-minute winner.