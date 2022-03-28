Hundreds of brand new beds originally intended for coronavirus field hospitals in Swansea will be donated to Ukrainian refugees and other people most in need.

Nearly 600 unused single beds and mattresses will be given free of charge to people in the local community, Swansea Bay University Health Board said.

This could include people who have been homeless, those facing financial hardship, and refugees - including people arriving in Swansea and Neath Port Talbot from Ukraine.

The field hospital beds were only procured for short-term use in an emergency situation and are not designed for long-term clinical use due to their basic design.

They lack the pedals and motors needed to raise and lower patients, but are "more than robust enough" for everyday domestic use, the health board said.

Sally Bloomfield, project lead for Bay Field Hospital, said: "The field hospital beds were there in case we needed them, and it is fantastic that because of vaccinations and other measures put in place during the pandemic we have not had to use them.

"Now we have an opportunity to ensure they can still be used for people who really need them.”

Refugees who have arrived in Swansea from Ukraine could be given some of the unused beds. Credit: PA Images

Amanda Davies, the health board's service improvement manager, said: "There is a real opportunity now to make a positive difference to the lives of many Swansea Bay residents facing adversity, and also refugees arriving here for sanctuary.

"The cost of living is rising significantly and we know that more people within our communities are facing financial hardship.

"It is likely that people, including children, who are living without a proper bed to sleep in, or who are sleeping on floors or sharing single beds, will encounter health problems.

"Having a new bed of their own will help them get a good night’s sleep and support their health and wellbeing.

"What we do now to address bed poverty within our communities will positively impact upon the wellbeing of our future generations."

The health board is now working with local partnership agencies to help identify local families and refugees who could benefit.

An appeal is also going out to health board staff to donate spare new pillows and single duvets, and freshly-laundered or new single bed linen in good condition.

Sally added: "We also realise that if someone is finding it difficult to afford a bed, then they will likely need support to dress it too.

"So we are asking our staff to help if they can, by donating spare bed linen that we can hand out with the beds as a complete package."