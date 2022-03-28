Wales’ oldest breeding female osprey, known as Mrs G, has safely returned from migration to her nest in the Glaslyn Valley near Porthmadog for the 19th year running.

Glaslyn Ospreys captured her arrival on their live stream broadcast at 12.38pm on Saturday 26 March.

Although it is not known where she spends the winter, the majority of UK ospreys migrate to Western Africa - a 6,000-mile round journey.

Bywyd Gwyllt Glaslyn Wildlife are now eagerly awaiting the return of her partner, Aran.

After spending the winter apart, ospreys are reunited with the same mate when they return to the nest each Spring.

Mrs G, who is believed to be around 21 years old, started breeding in the Glaslyn Valley in 2004.

Since then, 41 of her chicks have successfully fledged and five of her chicks and three of her grand chicks were known to be breeding elsewhere in the UK last year.

In total she has 112 grand chicks and ten great grand chicks that the Project knows of.

The fish-eating bird of prey is a protected species because of its historical decline due to illegal killing and low breeding numbers.

There are now six known Osprey nests in Wales - two in the Glaslyn Valley, one at Cors Dyfi near Machynlleth, one at Llyn Clywedog, near Llanidloes, one at Llyn Brenig and another on private land in North Wales.

Glaslyn Ospreys Visitor Centre at Pont Croesor opens to the public on Monday 28 March and visitors will be able to use the new hide to see the birds.

From the hide, visitors can use telescopes to get clear views of the Glaslyn osprey nest.

Live broadcasts from the nest are also streamed directly to both the Visitor Centre and the hide throughout the day.