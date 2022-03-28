Play video

101-year-old tennis star Basil Smith, from Llanelli, has revealed that playing six hours of tennis a week is his secret to keeping fit.

The centenarian said, “I do exercise every morning and night - half an hour before breakfast and half an hour before lunch.

"I can even touch my toes with the back of my hand without bending my knees”.

Basil played against Judy Murray - Scottish tennis coach and mother of Jamie and Sir Andy Murray - in 2011 during the opening of Swansea Tennis Centre, where he called the result “an honourable draw”.

Basil has travelled far and wide playing the game he loves. Credit: ITV Wales

Basil’s newest pursuit has been writing an autobiography with all proceeds going to children’s hospice Tŷ Hafan.

He decided to write the autobiography after him some illness in his family.

He said, "In 2013 my wife had major stroke and just three days later, I had an operation to remove a tumour at Morriston Hospital. I was 92 then and what happened that year made me think about my health and how lucky I have been throughout my life."

Basil choose to support the children’s hospice because of the unfortunate passing of his great-grand-nephew Alfi, after he was diagnosed with Neonatal Marfan Syndrome.

Alfi’s mum Sara, praised the care Tŷ Hafan provided to them during and after Alfi’s diagnosis.

She said, "Tŷ Hafan has been brilliant to us ever since and we always go there on the anniversary of Alfi’s passing to spend time there and remember him."

Basil's autobiography, A Centenarian Reflects, is a diary of his lifetime of adventures and exploits.

With the last 50 copies of his autobiography left, Basil hopes to raise upwards of £1,500 through sales.

He said, "There are so many illnesses out there and so many children that need their help."