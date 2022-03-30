A man has died after he was pulled unresponsive from the sea at a popular beach in north Wales.

The 50-year-old was brought to the shore at Benllech beach on Anglesey shortly after 8am on Tuesday (March 29).

He was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor by ambulance but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

North Wales police said: "Officers are currently liaising with the man’s family and our inquiries into this incident remain ongoing."