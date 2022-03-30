"Mindless" vandals smashed 23 windows and destroyed an outside learning area for children at a seaside primary school.

The incident happened at Ysgol Tudno in Llandudno on Saturday, March 26, with one teacher saying they saw four youths at the scene.

Pupils and staff have said they are “devastated and cross” at the apparent "rampage".

It follows earlier incidents of vandalism at the school in which 12 windows were smashed.

The school has warned that its budget would have to be used to meet the huge cost for repairs, plus £4,000 to install CCTV cameras.

Windows were smashed and the outdoor learning area vandalised

The school has confirmed police have been informed and a plea has been issued on social media to identify those responsible.

A parent from the school has set up a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for the damage.

Iona Hughes, the school's headteacher, told ITV Wales: "We were deflated, devastated and disappointed initially but what is helping is the support from the local community, families and local businesses."