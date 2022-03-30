A new piece of street art depicting the Mari Lwyd has appeared in Cardiff city centre in the hopes of improving sustainability on the live music scene.

The feature was created by students from the University of South Wales and blends Welsh folklore, Wales’ musical heritage and climate activism.

Located at the top of Womanby Street, the words in Welsh read: "No music on a dead planet."

Some of the individuals behind the new campaign. Credit: University of South Wales

The 5m high artwork depicts the Mari Lwyd, an old Welsh tradition where a horse's skull is mounted on a pole and carried, typically associated with Christmas and New Year.

Leading music and climate charity, Music Declares Emergency, partnered with the illustration students to create the street art as part of a wider campaign.

Lewis Jamieson from the charity explained: "Music Declares Emergency exists to bring everyone into the conversation about how we respond to the climate emergency, and we are thrilled to be unveiling our first non-English mural in the heart of Wales, a country with an astoundingly rich musical and social heritage.

"By placing this amazing mural at the heart of Cardiff’s gig district, we hope that music fans of all types will think about its message and how they can play a part in responding to the greatest challenge we face."

The words 'No music on a dead planet' are written in Welsh as part of the street art. Credit: University of South Wales

The mural is part of the Immersed! Music Festival, which is run by University of South Wales students, and will be in Cardiff until Thursday (March 31).

Liam Barrett, an illustration lecturer at the university, said the piece presents an opportunity to celebrate a "communal aspect of live music and Cardiff’s lively independent music scene, which has nurtured many up and coming musicians over the years".

There will also be a separate mural painted at the Tramshed in Cardiff, which is hosting Climate Clash Cymru, an event dedicated to tackling the climate crisis in the live music community.